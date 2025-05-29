Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Decreases By 99.3%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the April 30th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vivos Stock Up 3.3%
OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.10. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Vivos
