Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 291.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

