Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Declines By 98.2%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MSLOY stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

