Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Declines By 98.2%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of MSLOY stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.