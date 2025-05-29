CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CN Energy Group. to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.
