iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 30,728 shares.The stock last traded at $103.40 and had previously closed at $102.03.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $909.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
