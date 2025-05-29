iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 30,728 shares.The stock last traded at $103.40 and had previously closed at $102.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $909.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Obsido Oy acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

