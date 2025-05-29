Collective Family Office LLC Buys 16,701 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Motco bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

