Collective Family Office LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.