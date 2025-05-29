Collective Family Office LLC Sells 5,304 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

