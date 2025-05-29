iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 215,362 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.64.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.