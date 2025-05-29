iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 215,362 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.64.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
