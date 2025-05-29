iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 214,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 215,362 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.64.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

