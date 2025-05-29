Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is First Hawaiian Bank’s 10th Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

