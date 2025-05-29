First Hawaiian Bank Buys 61,835 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

