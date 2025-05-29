Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 489,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $96,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

