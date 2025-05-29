Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

