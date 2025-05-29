Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $20.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

