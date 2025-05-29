Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of K stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $9,458,826.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,732,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,347,840.65. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,489,579 shares of company stock valued at $122,650,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kellanova by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kellanova by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Kellanova by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

