Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $78,289.09 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Brett Jenkins sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $78,289.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,673.34. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Brett Jenkins sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $92,679.84.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 248,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

