Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.