Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 17,546,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 9,492,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Distil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

