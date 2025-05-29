LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $6.10. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 576,499 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,221,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,733,000 after purchasing an additional 531,841 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,255,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 168,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,399,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

