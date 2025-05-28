Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,163 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

