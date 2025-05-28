Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 10,530 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.