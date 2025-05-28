Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $868,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

