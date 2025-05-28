HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,740,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,011,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $378.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $329.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

