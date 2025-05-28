iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

FLOT opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

