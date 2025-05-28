Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 807.75 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.86), with a volume of 249861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.78).

Edinburgh Investment Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 753.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 751.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 32.12 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a net margin of 95.34% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

About Edinburgh Investment

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.