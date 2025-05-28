Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1594457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Domo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 77,300 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This represents a 196.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

