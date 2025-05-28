Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 6548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.53 million, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00. Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

