Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 6548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.
BLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.
In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$40,140.00. Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
