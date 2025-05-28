Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

