Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 456.06 ($6.16), with a volume of 1710650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.50 ($6.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Chemring Group Trading Up 3.3%
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £113,896.75 ($153,914.53). 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Chemring Group
We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.
Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.
We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.
Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.
