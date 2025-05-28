Ascent Group LLC Buys 86 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,009.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.07.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $653.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 1.72. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $671.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $596.99 and its 200 day moving average is $546.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

