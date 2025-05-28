Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 121674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Stories

