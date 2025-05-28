Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 121674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.