Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $608,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

