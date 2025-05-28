iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $89.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

