Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KECGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.77 and last traded at C$17.77, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEC

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

