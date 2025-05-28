Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.77 and last traded at C$17.77, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

