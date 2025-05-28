CWC Advisors LLC. Buys 774 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

