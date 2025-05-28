111 Capital Invests $2.92 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 114,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,676,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 2.3%

PayPal stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.