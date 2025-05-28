CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $998,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Summit Materials comprises about 0.7% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $105,181,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,828,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,094,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,315,000.
Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.
