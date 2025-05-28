CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $998,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Summit Materials comprises about 0.7% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $105,181,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,128,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,828,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,094,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,315,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.