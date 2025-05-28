Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

