Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, and TETRA Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture or supply battery systems—most commonly lithium-ion and emerging chemistries—for uses in electric vehicles, grid storage and consumer electronics. They offer investors a way to participate in the rapidly growing energy-storage market driven by the shift toward electrification and renewable power integration. Investing in these stocks aims to capture gains from technological improvements, cost reductions and expanding production capacity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,110,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,047. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2,868,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,994.21.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE PLG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,262. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.64.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 703,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,599. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of 136.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

