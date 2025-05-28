Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

