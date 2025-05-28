B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

