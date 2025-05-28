Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 73 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $293.79 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

