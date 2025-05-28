CWC Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36,520.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.