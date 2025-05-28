BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLRX. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioLineRx from $9.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.