Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar General Q1 Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.96.

Dollar General stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

