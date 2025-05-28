California State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.47 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 94,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $50,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 650.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 371,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,729. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

