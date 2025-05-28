Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,353,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,203,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

