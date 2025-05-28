Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Invests $300,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.