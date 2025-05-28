1,531 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

