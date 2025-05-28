Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 235,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $368.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

